SP: Many Hospitalized Due To Drunk Wrong-Way Driver On I-84

An out-of-state resident is accused of driving drunk the wrong way on I-84 in the Hudson Valley injuring many.

New York State Police arrested a wrong-way driver on I-84 in the Hudson Valley. Police allege the driver was drunk.

Intoxicated Wrong Way Driver Causes Early Morning Crash On I-84 In Hudson Valley

On September 6, 2023, New York State Police responded to a wrong-way driver on westbound Interstate 84 east of Ludingtonville Road in the town of Kent.

Troopers believe 26-year-old Edison Magallanes Castro of Chicago, Illinois drove a 2013 Volkswagen Passat east in the westbound lanes on I-84 early Wednesday morning.

While driving in the wrong direction the Volkswagen hit a 2011 Nissan Sentra and a 2014 Acura TSX, according to New York State Police.

Many Hospitalized In Wrong-Way Crash On I-84 In Putnam County, New York

Various people involved in the crash were sent to the hospital, police say.

"A passenger in Magallanes Castro’s vehicle, and both operators of the Nissan and Acura were transported to local area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries," New York State Police said.

No word on their conditions.

Driver Accused of Driving Drunk On I-84 In Town Of Kent

Police allege Castro was driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.

Castro was charged with DWI and reckless driving. Castro was issued appearance tickets and scheduled to go to the Town of Kent Court next month.

