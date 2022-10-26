SP: Hudson Valley Man Blinded Pilots Trying To Land Plane In New York
A Hudson Valley man nearly caused a tragic accident when he blinded pilots trying to land a plane in New York.
New York State Police based in Manhattan announced the arrest of a Hudson Valley man who allegedly shined a laser-beam into an airplane as it was landing in New York
Orange County, New York Man Pointed Laser At Pilot As Plane Landed, PD
Investigators from SP Manhattan BCI and CTIU-South arrested 22-year-old Samuel Colaj Ventura in Middletown, New York, last week. He was charged with directing a laser at an aircraft in the first degree, a class E felony.
Investigators from New York City and CTIU-South, with assistance from the North Plainfield, Plainfield and Branchburg Township Police Departments in New Jersey, conducted a criminal investigation into an incident after someone pointed a laser beam at a New York State Police aircraft during the landing process in Manhattan, police say.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Middletown, New York Man Forced Pilots To Abort Landing
The laser hit both the pilot and co-pilot in the eyes, causing them to stop the landing process, police say.
"The laser beam crossed into the eyes of the pilot and co-pilot, causing them to abort the landing. As a result of the investigation, Ventura was identified as the subject involved, and he was subsequently arrested," New York State Police stated in a press release.
Police did not say how the investigation led to Ventura's arrest or a possible motive.
Ventura was issued a desk appearance ticket returnable to Manhattan Criminal Court on Nov 11.