SP: Hudson Valley Car Repair Shop Owner Stole New York Customer’s Truck
State Police need your help after a Hudson Valley car repair shop owner closed his business and allegedly ran off with a customer's vehicle.
On Wednesday, New York State Police from the Lower Hudson Valley asked for help in finding a Hudson Valley resident as police look into a stolen car.
New York State Police Need Help After Car Stolen From Repair Shop
New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Carlos Vera, formerly of the Verplanck area in Cortlandt regarding a stolen vehicle complaint.
Vera is the former owner of C&K Little Garage in Cortlandt, according to New York State Police.
C&K Little Garage is an "Automotive Repair Shop" according to the business's Facebook.
The car repair shop located on Madeline Avenue in Verplanck, New York is "permanently closed," according to Google
Car Repair Shop Owner Accused Of Stealing Customer's Car
Vera allegedly stole a customer's Ford F150 pickup truck after closing his business.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
"Carlos Vera is the former owner of C&K Little Garage in Cortlandt and upon closing the business, he left the area with a customer’s 2012 Ford F150 pickup truck," New York State Police stated in a press release.
Can You Help New York State Police Find This Man?
New York State is hoping someone in the Hudson Valley can help them find Vera. Police are hoping to speak with him regarding the alleged stolen Ford pickup truck.
Read More: Warning: New York Man Pretended To Be Hudson Valley Dentist, Many Victims
"State Police are attempting to speak with Vera on behalf of the victim, if you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Melendez at (914) 769-2600. Please reference case# 11206641," New York State police said.