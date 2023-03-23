SP: Hudson Valley Car Repair Shop Owner Stole New York Customer’s Truck

State Police need your help after a Hudson Valley car repair shop owner closed his business and allegedly ran off with a customer's vehicle.

On Wednesday, New York State Police from the Lower Hudson Valley asked for help in finding a Hudson Valley resident as police look into a stolen car.

New York State Police Need Help After Car Stolen From Repair Shop

Close up hands of unrecognizable mechanic doing car service and maintenance. standret loading...

New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Carlos Vera, formerly of the Verplanck area in Cortlandt regarding a stolen vehicle complaint.

Vera is the former owner of C&K Little Garage in Cortlandt, according to New York State Police.

C&K Little Garage is an "Automotive Repair Shop" according to the business's Facebook.

The car repair shop located on Madeline Avenue in Verplanck, New York is "permanently closed," according to Google

Car Repair Shop Owner Accused Of Stealing Customer's Car

Canva Canva loading...

Vera allegedly stole a customer's Ford F150 pickup truck after closing his business.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"Carlos Vera is the former owner of C&K Little Garage in Cortlandt and upon closing the business, he left the area with a customer’s 2012 Ford F150 pickup truck," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Can You Help New York State Police Find This Man?

NYSP NYSP loading...

New York State is hoping someone in the Hudson Valley can help them find Vera. Police are hoping to speak with him regarding the alleged stolen Ford pickup truck.

"State Police are attempting to speak with Vera on behalf of the victim, if you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Melendez at (914) 769-2600. Please reference case# 11206641," New York State police said.

5 Worst Cars to Drive in New York State Here are the five worst kinds of vehicles you could be driving in New York State.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.