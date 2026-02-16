There Is Something ‘Blue’ Hiding In New York’s Peanut Butter

A massive recall impacts peanut butter lovers across New York State.

If you have peanut butter in your home, you may want to check the label right away.

Peanut Butter Sold In New York Recalled Over Blue Plastic

The FDA confirmed 22,000 cases of peanut butter, sold across 40 states, have been recalled. New York State is included in the 40 states.

According to the FDA, over 22,000 cases of single-serve peanut butter packs were recalled due to blue plastic contamination.

The FDA just classified this as a Class II recall, indicating that consumption "may cause temporary or medically reversible health issues."

Recall Involves Ventura Food

The recall involves products manufactured by Ventura Foods and sold under multiple brands and bulk labels.

Officials warn that pieces of plastic could potentially be inside some jars, which poses a choking and injury risk if consumed.

Brands/Names Of Products

Affected products include single-serve 0.5 oz., 0.75 oz., and 1.12 oz. creamy packs, and 2.12 oz. peanut butter-and-jelly twin packs.

Brands involved in the recall include:

US Foods, Flavor Fresh, Katy’s Kitchen (Independent Marketing Alliance), House Recipe (Sysco), Gordon Food Service, and Dyma Brand

Here are the recalled peanut butter products listed in the recall:

Flavor Fresh Peanut Butter (21g): distributed by Dyma Brands, Inc.

House Recipe Creamy Peanut Butter (21.2g): distributed by Sysco Corporation

Katy's Kitchen Smooth Peanut Butter (21g): marketed by Independent Marketing Alliance

Creamy Peanut Butter Poco Pac (32g): distributed by Dyma Brands, Inc.

Creamy Peanut Butter (21g): distributed by US Foods

Peanut Butter (0.5 oz. & 0.75 oz.): distributed by Dyma Brands, Inc.

Peanut Butter Creamy (21g): distributed exclusively by Gordon Food Service

Creamy Peanut Butter (32g) / Grape Jelly (28g) Poco Pac: distributed by Dyma Brands, Inc.

Creamy Peanut (32g) / Strawberry Jam (28g) Poco Pac: distributed by Dyma Brands, Inc.

