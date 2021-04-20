Police are continuing to investigate after seven late-night fires that many Hudson Valley residents without a home.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday around 10:13 p.m, the Village of Fishkill Police Department, the New York State Police, Dutchess County Cause and Origin Team and the Fishkill Fire Department with mutual aid from surrounding districts responded to the Village at Merritt Park located off Merritt Blvd.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Seven rear back porches, which had paper products being stored for recycling, were set on fire at the 200 Building, 400 Building and 800 Building, police say.

Each building contains 24 apartments. All the families residing in the 200 Building were displaced due to extensive damage. Damage was minor to the 800 Building and damage appears mostly limited to the exterior on the 400 Building. All occupants were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, according to New York State Police.

“Thankfully no one was injured," Captain John Ryan, Acting Troop K Commander stated. "What would motivate someone to do this is unclear at this time, but we will be working tirelessly to find out who did this and why. The community can expect to see a higher police presence in the area.”

The American Red Cross has responded to aid the displaced victims and provide disaster relief. Police did not report how many have been displaced.

Officials with the Village at Merritt Park say they have hired a third-party security detail to have trained professionals including an off-duty cop to provide overnight security.

"Together we will ensure that our community will over this tragic event and be the home we all deserve," Merrit Park Holdings told residents in an email. "We take the safety and well-being of our residents extremely seriously and are working together with local authorities to assist with the ongoing investigation."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with possible information regarding this fire is asked to please contact the State Police at (845) 677-7300.

Keep Reading:

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

LOOK: 50 Black actors who made entertainment history