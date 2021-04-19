Fires at ‘Beautiful’ Hudson Valley Complex Leaves Many Homeless
An investigation is underway following multiple late-night fires that left many Hudson Valley residents without a home.
On Sunday around 11 p.m., New York State Police from Dutchess County responded with the Village of Fishkill Police Department and the Fishkill Fire Department to the Village at Merritt Park on Jefferson Boulevard in the Village of Fishkill for multiple structure fires.
Firefighters from Connecticut confirm the fire was a three-alarm fire. People on social media in Beacon and Beekman reported seeing or smelling smoke adding it seemed like every fire truck in the region responded to the blaze.
The Fishkill Fire Department with the assistance of multiple mutual aid departments were able to successfully fight the fire. First responders quickly moved residents to safety with no reported injuries, according to New York State Police.
The American Red Cross has responded to aid the displaced victims and provide disaster relief. Police did not report how many have been displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with possible information regarding this fire is asked to please contact the State Police at (845) 677-7300.
