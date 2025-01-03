Some New York Residents May Receive $7,500 Checks In The Mail
Some New York State residents have the chance to earn nearly $8,000.
The money is coming after a data breach settlement.
Data Breach Settlement
Nucor, a North Carolina-based steel company, has denied any wrongdoing but agreed to the settlement.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
"Nucor Corporation is the safest, highest quality, lowest cost, most productive and most profitable steel and steel products company in the world," the company states on its website.
A class action lawsuit alleges the company didn't protect sensitive information from a data breach in the Spring of 2023.
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
Reports say the data breach leaked names, bank account numbers, routing numbers and other sensitive information.
How Much Money Is Being Sent Out
As part of the settlement, eligible members can file a claim for up to $750 per person. The money is for out-of-pocket losses that are “fairly traceable” to the incident and supported by documentation.
Infected people may also be eligible to receive money for time lost dealing with the data breach. The settlement calls for $17.50 per hour dealing with the issue, with a cap of $750.
Others are eligible for $7,500 if they experienced “extraordinary losses” as a result of the data breach.
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
Sadly the deadline to apply passed on Dec. 30. However, CLICK HERE if you feel you were a victim to try and get some compensation.
Counties with the highest unemployment in New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Keep Reading:
The Most Deadly and Dangerous Places in New York
The Most Deadly and Dangerous Places in New York
See The 20 Worst Places To Live In New York For 2024
See The 20 Worst Places To Live In New York For 2024
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff