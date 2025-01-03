Some New York Residents May Receive $7,500 Checks In The Mail

Some New York State residents have the chance to earn nearly $8,000.

The money is coming after a data breach settlement.

Data Breach Settlement

3d image Data Breach issues concept word cloud background castillodominici loading...

Nucor, a North Carolina-based steel company, has denied any wrongdoing but agreed to the settlement.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Nucor Corporation is the safest, highest quality, lowest cost, most productive and most profitable steel and steel products company in the world," the company states on its website.

Google Google loading...

A class action lawsuit alleges the company didn't protect sensitive information from a data breach in the Spring of 2023.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Reports say the data breach leaked names, bank account numbers, routing numbers and other sensitive information.

How Much Money Is Being Sent Out

Canva Canva loading...

As part of the settlement, eligible members can file a claim for up to $750 per person. The money is for out-of-pocket losses that are “fairly traceable” to the incident and supported by documentation.

Infected people may also be eligible to receive money for time lost dealing with the data breach. The settlement calls for $17.50 per hour dealing with the issue, with a cap of $750.

Others are eligible for $7,500 if they experienced “extraordinary losses” as a result of the data breach.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Sadly the deadline to apply passed on Dec. 30. However, CLICK HERE if you feel you were a victim to try and get some compensation.

Counties with the highest unemployment in New York Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment in New York using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in June. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Keep Reading:

The Most Deadly and Dangerous Places in New York

The Most Deadly and Dangerous Places in New York We all know New York has no shortage of stunning natural landscapes and thrilling adventures, but some of those jaw-dropping spots come with a serious warning label. Whether you're a hiker, a road-tripper, or someone looking for a day of exploration, it’s important to stay aware of where things can get dangerous. From waterfalls with unseen ledges to treacherous hiking trails, here’s a roundup of the most dangerous places in New York.

See The 20 Worst Places To Live In New York For 2024