Some in New York Shocked There’s No ‘Poop Fairy’ in Empire State

New signs seen in New York State confirm "There Is No Poop Fairy."

If you own a dog, a poop fairy would be pretty cool! My least favorite part about being a dog owner is having to pick up my dog's smelly, sometimes slimy, poop. Adding even more insult, is sometimes my dog kicks dirt toward me as I'm picking up after her!

If you're wondering, I quickly learned to wait for my dog to do her kicks before bending down to clean up her mess. Fool me once!

While picking up after my pet isn't enjoyable, I always do it. Out of respect for my neighbors, because stepping into poop is far worse than cleaning up it.

Spoiler Alert: There's No 'Poop Fairy' in Empire State

Well, apparently not all in New York State, especially New York City, clean up after their dog. It's gotten so bad that signs spotted in New York City read:

There Is No Poop Fairy Please Pick Up After Your Dog

The new public information campaign comes from New York City Council Member Erik Bottcher and LINK NYC.

New York City Aims To End Dog Poop Epidemic

The new campaign is hoping to stop the pooping epidemic in New York. Signs posted it social media and LINK NYC kiosks remind Empire State residents "There Is No Poop Fairy."

Fines For Not Cleaning Up After Dog in New York State

Along with the signs officials with the Department of Sanitation started a ticking blitz for those who don't clean up after their dogs. New Yorkers caught not cleaning up after their dogs face a $250 dollar fine.

