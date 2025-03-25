Some In New York Facing A Job Crisis – Here’s Why

One generation of New Yorkers can't seem to find work. One hometown in Hudson Valley has more unemployed than most of the nation.

A spokesperson for Employers.io reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know about its recent study on The Cities and States With the Most Unemployed Gen Zs.

Gen Zs Living In New York State Are Struggling To Find Work

Canva Canva loading...

Employers.io analyzed census data from the American Community Survey to determine the percentage of unemployed people under 30 in every state and the 100 largest U.S. cities.

According to the study, New York State has the fifth most unemployed Gen Zs in the nation.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Mississippi has the most unemployed Gen Zs. New Jersey, Louisiana and California also have slightly more unemployed Gen Z.

Canva Canva loading...

"California and New York, two of the largest economies in the country, have competitive job markets where young professionals may face barriers to entry, such as high living costs and an abundance of experienced workers," Employers.io states

Poughkeepsie, New York Has The Most Unemployed Gen Zs In New York State

When it come to cities with the most unemployed workers under the age of 30, Poughkeepsie, New York was the only hometown in New York to be listed, finishing fifth in the nation.

Canva Canva loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Bakersfield, CA – 12.6%

Memphis, TN – 12.3%

Fresno, CA – 12.1%

Sacramento, CA – 10.3%

Poughkeepsie, NY – 10.2%

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

"Poughkeepsie, a smaller city in New York’s Hudson Valley, may see fewer entry-level opportunities compared to larger metro areas nearby," Employers.io states about why Poughkeepsie made the list.

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in New York that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker

Keep Reading:

These Are Now The Highest Paying Jobs In New York State

New York's 25 Highest Fastest Growing Jobs