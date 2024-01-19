5 Upstate New York Women From Same Family Killed By Tractor-Trailer

A New York family lost five members in a tragic accident with a tractor-trailer during a snowstorm.

All of the women were driving on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m. on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania.

New York Family Killed In Pennsylvania

WNEP
Most were in a minivan that lost control on the snow-covered interstate in northeast Pennsylvania and hit a median barrier.

After the crash, four women exited the minivan in Scott Township. A relative from a different vehicle, who witnessed the crash, pulled over to try and help.

All five stood outside their vehicles when a tractor-trailer came barreling down the highway.

WNEP
New York Family Killed In Pennsylvania By Tractor-Trailer

All five were then hit and killed by the tractor-trailer that was heading north on the interstate, a Lackawanna County Coroner confirmed to ABC.

All five were from the same New York family.

Names Identified, All From Upstate New York

The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Harvist Zebari, of Endwell, New York; Fatma Ahmed, 71, of Binghamton, New York; 56-year-old Shahzinaz Mizouri of Vestal, New York, 19-year-old Aleen Ameen and 43-year-old Bervian Zebara, both from Johnson City, New York, according to WNEP.

WNEP
A sixth person, 22-year-old Parjan Ameen of Johnson City, New York suffered moderate injuries while the unamed tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate.

