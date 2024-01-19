5 Upstate New York Women From Same Family Killed By Tractor-Trailer

A New York family lost five members in a tragic accident with a tractor-trailer during a snowstorm.

All of the women were driving on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m. on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania.

New York Family Killed In Pennsylvania

WNEP WNEP loading...

Most were in a minivan that lost control on the snow-covered interstate in northeast Pennsylvania and hit a median barrier.

After the crash, four women exited the minivan in Scott Township. A relative from a different vehicle, who witnessed the crash, pulled over to try and help.

All five stood outside their vehicles when a tractor-trailer came barreling down the highway.

WNEP WNEP loading...

New York Family Killed In Pennsylvania By Tractor-Trailer

All five were then hit and killed by the tractor-trailer that was heading north on the interstate, a Lackawanna County Coroner confirmed to ABC.

All five were from the same New York family.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Names Identified, All From Upstate New York

The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Harvist Zebari, of Endwell, New York; Fatma Ahmed, 71, of Binghamton, New York; 56-year-old Shahzinaz Mizouri of Vestal, New York, 19-year-old Aleen Ameen and 43-year-old Bervian Zebara, both from Johnson City, New York, according to WNEP.

WNEP WNEP loading...

A sixth person, 22-year-old Parjan Ameen of Johnson City, New York suffered moderate injuries while the unamed tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate.

10 Notorious Murders That Sent Shockwaves Through New York State Within the recesses of New York State's history, ten murders have left an indelible mark. These gruesome tales, originating as far back as the 1800s, continue to haunt the collective consciousness. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.