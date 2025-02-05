Snow Timeline: “Big Headaches” Expected In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Hudson Valley weather experts are providing an updated timeline for the upcoming snowstorm.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for the Hudson Valley.

Winter Weather Advisory In Hudson Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all counties in the Hudson Valley. The advisory lasts until late Thursday.

Meteorologists predict 1 to 3 inches of snow, but some forecasts suggest totals closer to 3 to 5 inches.

"Big Headaches" Expected

According to Hudson Valley Weather, a "weak low pressure" system will bring a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to the Hudson Valley.

The storm is expected to start around sunrise on Thursday.

Icy travel is possible for the Thursday morning commute.

"A light wintry mix could create some big headaches for our Thursday morning commute," Hudson Valley Weather states.

Timeline For Snow In Hudson Valley

Light snow is expected to start falling between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. from SW to NE on Thursday. Snow mixing and changing to sleet is expected between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The wintery week will change to rain and a freezing drizzle between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

"Periods of snow will begin to mix with sleet by mid-morning on Thursday, The snow & ice mix will cause some icy travel conditions around the region," Hudson Valley Weather adds.

School Closings Very Likely

Ben Noll believes the storm will start between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Thursday, ending during the afternoon.

He predicts there's a "95%" chance of school closings.

