So it is the winter of 2020-2021 and of course everyone's mind has a tendency to think about snow. When are we going to get it? How much snow are we going to get? Will the grocery stores run out of milk, bread, and eggs? Will I be able to clean the snow off my driveway and sidewalks, or is this the year that I am going to have to start to pay someone to take care of the snow?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app