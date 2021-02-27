Enter Hudson Valley Grocery Heart Healthy Recipe Contest

Heart health is something that we all need to keep in mind no matter what our age. Eating healthy means a healthier heart and throughout the month of February we are asked to focus on our heart health. February is American Heart Month according to the National Days Calendar who also tells us that it has been in existence since 1964 when President Lyndon B Johnson declared the first American Heart Month in order to address heart disease in America.

Eating healthy can be hard but if we do our best at it then the occasional plate of waffles fries won't be so bad. Everything in moderation is how the saying goes for those of us who can't quite give up all the food with fat. Just this past weekend I enjoyed this amazing plate of fries.

I made sure I shared and yes that will have to be my allotment for the rest of the month but it was so worth the calories. I find the key for me is to not eat like that every day or even every week. Instead I make it a once in a while occurrence and then it is truly a treat. I also want to thank Mahoney's Irish Pub and Steakhouse for creating this amazing snack that made my winter weekend. In case you want to order it - Rosemary and Parmesan Waffle Fries with Blue Cheese Sauce.

So now that I admitted to my guilty food pleasures let me admit to the food I really enjoy eating on a daily basis. I am a fruit and vegetable girl. Fresh fruit and veggies are my thing with every meal. I also like to eat nuts. I am a beef girl more than fish but I try to keep it to a reasonable amount. I only cook with olive oil and every chance I get I am digging into leafy greens and green tea. I try to eat heart healthy but it can be hard especially during the winter.

My biggest challenge with eating healthy is making it taste good. That is why I was so excited to see that Adams Fairacre Farms is having a recipe contest in honor of Heart Month. If you are someone who cooks heart healthy be sure to enter a recipe. Adam's has teamed up with the American Heart Association for this recipe event and they will be sharing the top three recipes on the website which means more great ways for all of us to cook healthy.

