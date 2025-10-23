The Exact Dates Snow Is Set To Paralyze New York

It feels like the leaves are just starting to change colors, but New Yorkers are going to deal with snow sooner than you might think.

Weather experts are telling New Yorkers to find their winter coats, shovels, a snowblowers.

New Yorkers May Deal With Snow In October

Winter will officially start on Sunday, Dec. 21. Winter will end on Friday, March 20, 2026.

This summer, the Farmers' Almanac Extended Fall Forecast 2025 said that New York State, as well as other states across the East Coast, could see some snow before Halloween.

While rare, the Hudson Valley and other regions in New York have dealt with snowstorms in October.

Earliest Snowstorms In Parts Of New York

According to WPDH, the earliest recorded snowstorm in the Hudson Valley was on October 4.

Back in 2011, a major nor'easter on Oct. 29 brought a massive amount of snow to the Hudson Valley, Albany, New York City, and Long Island. (I remember being devastated that year when the snow bamboozled my Halloween plans)

In Rochester, snow fell on Oct. 14, 2022, while Buffalo was once blanketed with snow on Oct. 12, 2006.

When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

Massive Snowstorm Brings Up To Foot Of Snow To Large Swath Of Northeast Getty Images loading...

Below is the average date when parts of New York typically see their first snowstorm.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

Note: If your hometown wasn't listed, choose the place closest for a good estimate of the first snowfall date.

Parts Of New York Expected To Deal With Around 100 Inches Of Snow

AccuWeather recently announced that parts of New York State can expect around 100 inches of snow this winter. Areas around New York City should get much less. CLICK HERE to find out more.

Keep Reading:

