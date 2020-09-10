Snooki Announces She’s Opening a Store in Dutchess County

The star of MTV's Jersey Shore announced on Wednesday that she's opening up a boutique in Dutchess County.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is best known for her involvement in the 2009 MTV reality series that followed a group of partygoers spending a wild and crazy summer in Seaside Heights, NJ. The train wreck of a show became an instant hit and wound up running for six glorious seasons. Before gaining notoriety for her over-the-top antics as the self-proclaimed "Poughkeepsie Princess," Snooki actually grew up across the river in the quite community of Marlboro.

Since her appearance on the show, Snooki starred in a couple of spin-off series, appeared on the WWE and competed on Dancing With the Stars, surviving for seven weeks before finally being eliminated.

Recently, Snooki has taken a break from the spotlight to settle down to raise a family. The mother of three still has a huge social media presence and has now entered the world of retail.

Google Maps

In 2016, the reality star opened her own online store. The Snooki Shop sells "trendy casual to chic" clothes and accessories inspired by her own fashion (think lots of animal prints and slippers). The store became so popular that Polizzi decided to launch her first brick-and-mortar location in 2018. According to images found on Google Maps, it seems as though the boutique has recently expanded, taking over another storefront in the sleepy New Jersey borough of Madison.

On Wednesday Snooki made the surprise announcement that her empire is growing once again. In an Instagram video, Polizzi says that she will be opening her second Snooki Shop right here in the Hudson Valley.

Instagram/Snooki

In the video, Snooki says,

We are opening up our second location of the Snooki Shop in Beacon NY, where I grew up in the Hudson Valley. So I'm super excited to go back to my roots but also excited for all of you to be able to have the Snooki Shop in Beacon, NY on Main Street. So get ready because it's happening and I cannot wait.

As of now, it's unclear exactly where on Main Street in Beacon the Snooki Shop will be, but a family spokesperson told us that more information will be released when the space is finalized in the next two weeks.

When The Snooki Shop opened in Madison the reality star held a special VIP shopping experience, posing for selfies with fans and signing autographs.

We'll have to wait to see just how involved Snooki will be in the day-to-day operation of the Beacon location, but with her family still based in the Hudson Valley, it's almost certain that the star will frequently be at the store.

Are you excited about the Snooki Shop opening up a location in Beacon? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below or on our Facebook page.