Sneak Peek: Popular Poughkeepsie Bartender’s New Pub Opens Soon

What do the Hudson Valley, Ireland, Syracuse, and rock & roll have in common? Erin O’Neill is the answer. Those four things mean a lot to Erin, and she is about to open what may be Poughkeepsie’s favorite pub, which combines all of Erin’s favorite things. It's called Erin O'Neill's Pub & Grill, and it's right in Poughkeepsie overlooking the Hudson.

Erin has been one of Poughkeepsie’s favorite bartenders for years, and now she’s opening up her very own pub in the former Nic L Inn at 135 North Water Street, overlooking the Hudson River. Erin, along with her partner Dave Hutton, Executive Chef Marcus Mancuso, and Creative Director Jessica Licciardello have put together a super cool pub with both a great atmosphere and a great menu. And they were kind enough to give me a tour as they get ready for their opening in the very near future. The pictures say it all… this is going to be an awesome place to hang out.

Erin O'Neill's Pub and Grill will be announcing their official opening in the upcoming days and weeks. Good luck, Erin, we can't wait to come by and check it out. Thanks for the tour and sneak peek.

