Starting Today HV Residents Can Request to be in the SNL Audience

You'll need to hurry, but starting today Hudson Valley residents can put their names in to be a part of the SNL audience this fall.

It's one of the hottest tickets in the world, and only a small amount of people can be lucky enough to say they were in studio 8H as Saturday Night Live for television history. As a resident of the Hudson Valley, you've got a great shot of actually being there as they shout "Live from New York..." but you have to know what to do.

I was fortunate enough to be in the Saturday Night Live audience not once, but twice and the first question everyone asked me wasn't how the show was or what if I met any of the cast. Everyone wants to know how they can get tickets.

Well, it's actually pretty easy. On the first day of August every year SNL opens up their official ticket lottery. A special email address is released and fans of the show can enter themselves for a chance to score one pair of tickets. The tickets may be for either the live show or the dress rehearsal and you can't pick the dates.

While you usually have to follow SNL on social media or be a part of an email list to get the info, we'll share all of the details below. Scroll down and get entered now. Good luck!

How to Score Tickets to See SNL For the 2021 Season It's the hottest ticket in the world and it can be yours. That is, if you know how to get them.