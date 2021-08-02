Brand-New Hudson Valley Deli Closed After Car Crashes Into Deli
Owners of a brand-new deli fear the business will be closed forever and are asking for help after a car crashed into the deli.
Kristina Rolon, her fiance and a business partner opened up The Horseman Deli in Sleepy Hollow on April 28, 2021.
"It has always been our dream to own a restaurant one day, and we were able to make this dream a reality when we were able to officially open our doors. The three of us poured our life savings in order to make this establishment a place that represented the amazing and historic town of Sleepy Hollow NY with our love of serving high-quality food," Rolono wrote.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
On Sunday around 3 a.m., a car drove into the deli. The Horseman Deli is now closed until further notice as major repairs are needed. Rolon
"The event is truly devastating and has set us back greatly as we are no longer able to operate our business for at least the next 3-6 months. As a business only being open for 3 months during a pandemic, I am very concerned The Horseman Deli will not make it if we don’t have the financial means to support itself as well as make the necessary repairs," Rolon said in a GoFundMe page set up to save the deli, CLICK HERE to donate.
Repairs include a new wall for the front of the building, glass windows, flooring, ceiling, and kitchen equipment since glass shards made their way all the way to the kitchen deeming everything totally unusable and unsafe.
Keep Scrolling: