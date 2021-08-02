Sneaky New Trick By NY State Police Will Nail You for Speeding

If you're unlucky enough to be driving over the speed limit near one of the state police's new secret hangouts you're pretty much guaranteed to get a ticket.

For decades drivers and police have been waging war over speeding tickets. When troopers began using radar to measure the speed of cars on the highway, drivers installed radar detectors. Police then stopped using radar and switched to lasers. Drivers responded by pinpointing speed traps on navigational systems, warning others of their presence.

Well, now troopers on New York State roads have upped the game, resorting to a new form of trickery to make sure motorists drive at safe speeds. While I'm not a fan of their tactics, in this case, the end may justify the means.

Highway work zones are a particularly dangerous place for car accidents. Drivers who refuse to reduce their speed put themselves at risk and also seriously endanger the lives of work crew members. For this reason, New York State Police are taking drastic measures to keep those workers safe.

A recent posting on Facebook by the Department of Transportation revealed a sneaky trick that the New York State Police are pulling off to catch speeders in the act. Work zones on state roads may now include an extra "crew member" that's actually a police officer in disguise.

Facebook/New York State Department of Transportation

According to an image supplied by the DOT, the officer is wearing a reflective vest and helmet to blend in with the other workers while hiding out in the back of a truck. But instead of helping to fix the roads, he's secretly pointing a radar gun at cars as they drive by.

Dressing up in costume and hiding out to catch speeders is pretty sneaky, but if it saves the life of at least one DOT worker, I guess it's well worth it. What do you think about police pretending to be construction workers? Is that fair game or going over the line? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or on our Facebook page.

