These New York Businesses Will Require Customers be Vaccinated
A growing number of New York businesses, including popular restaurants, will only allow vaccinated customers.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Many New York Businesses Will Require Customers to be Vaccinated
Nearly 40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley
Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley
You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.
38 'Most Wanted' in New York
Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."
LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.
On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.