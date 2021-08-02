These ZIP Codes, Counties in New York Have Highest COVID Rates

Health officials are worried about 22 counties and 117 zip codes across the Hudson Valley and New York State where COVID rates are high and vaccination is low.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is concerned COVID is spreading across New York State but adds his staff has pinpointed 117 ZIP codes across New York where COVID is spreading more rapidly.

In these 117 ZIP codes, new positives per capita are above the statewide average and the vaccination rate is below the statewide average, according to Cuomo.

In the Hudson Valley, a graphic showed during Cuomo's press conference pinpointed the following ZIP codes with high COVID-19 transmission rates

  • 12540 - Dutchess County
  • 10930- Orange County
  • 10940- Orange County
  • 10992- Orange County
  • 12058- Greene County
  • 12083- Greene County
  • 10705 - Westchester County
  • 10507- Westchester County
  • 10703- Westchester County
  • 10547- Westchester County
  • 10595- Westchester County
  • 10704- Westchester County
  • 10986- Rockland County
  • 10993- Rockland County
  • 10980- Rockland County

The majority of the ZIP codes are in New York City. 71 ZIP codes, or 61 percent, are in New York City, primarily in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Staten Island.

According to Cuomo, 21 ZIP codes, or 18 percent, are among the 117 ZIP codes. Concerning areas of Long Island include Riverhead, Wyandanch, Elmont, and Calverton.

The rest of the concerning ZIP codes in New York are below:

  • 12158- Albany County
  • 12815- Warren County
  • 13131- Oswego County
  • 13040- Cortlandt County
  • 14608- Monroe County
  • 13308- Oneida County
  • 12883- Essex County
  • 13733- Chenango County
  • 14215- Erie County
  • 14770- Cattaraugus County

The CDC says New York has "substantial" levels of COVID transmission. The CDC deems the infection rate is "high" or "substantial" when there are 50 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, or when the positivity rate is higher than five percent.

The CDC released a map broken down by county in New York. In the Hudson Valley, a number of counties are considered to have a "substantial" rate of infection.

Below are the counties are New York the CDC deems to have "high" or "substantial" COVID infection rates:

  • Orange County
  • Sullivan County
  • Putnam County
  • Westchester County
  • Columbia County
  • Albany County
  • Schenectady County
  • Saratoga County
  • Rensselaer County
  • Schoharie County
  • Erie County
  • Monroe County
  • Thompkins County
  • Seneca County
  • Onondaga County
  • Chenango County
  • Kings County
  • Nassau County
  • Suffolk County
  • Queens County
  • Bronx County
  • New York County

