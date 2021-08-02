Popular Hudson Valley Business Owner Dies At 57

A Hudson Valley man who owned multiple local businesses died at the age of 57.

James T. Maryniak, 57, of Wappingers Falls, was laid to rest on Saturday at Zion Episcopal Church in Wappingers Falls. Maryniak owned Middletown Tattoo, Tattooz Forever and Exotic Fish & Kustom Aquariums in Wappingers Falls.

He was born in New Rochelle and grew up in South Salem. He died in June after a lengthy illness, according to his obituary.

"Jim was an amazing artist who loved tattooing and airbrushing. Jim was a great and loyal friend. Family meant the most to Jim, especially his sons and being Pop-Pop to his grandchildren. Mustangs, Harleys, Dunkin Donuts coffee, teaching his grandsons how to draw and his beloved Chihuahuas, Cassie & Lucky, were among his favorite things. Jim will be dearly missed by all who knew him," his obituary states.

He's survived by his wife two sons, two stepsons, and stepgrandchildren

