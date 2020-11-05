Sneak Peek: MLB Legend Selling ‘Home-Run’ Hudson Valley Home

A baseball legend and Hall of Famer is selling his Hudson Valley home for less than he paid. Even if you can't afford it, here's a look at the "grand slam" estate.

Mariano Rivera is selling his Westchester County home for $3.995 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. In 2006, Rivera paid $5.7 million for the home located in Rye that now features a sports bar, a billiards room and an outdoor pool and basketball area.

"Once the home of a New York Yankee, this estate is a grand slam of exceptional style, expansive living spaces and resort-like grounds in the perfect Rye location," the listing from Compass states. The home-run residence opens with formal living and dining rooms. A butler's pantry keeps refreshments close while the eat-in kitchen boasts major-league appliances and breakfast area. Head to the fan-favorite family room, huddle up at the parlor bar or plan your roster moves in the grand home office. Your all-star bedroom lineup includes an owner's suite and six secondary suites. Stay ready for the majors in the gym, or catch your favorite game in the theater. The rec room and game room deliver ample space for your team, and an attic space would make a cool clubhouse. Laundry and mudroom round out the bullpen. Lush 1.17-acre lot with an outstanding pool deck. Gated motor court and four-car garage provide parking for spectators and players alike. Tranquil cul-de-sac close to shopping centers, country clubs, and freeways.

Rivera was recently in Orange County for the opening of his son’s new business.

The 13,050-square-foot home on Brook View Lane in Rye comes equipped with nine bedrooms and over eight bathrooms. Take a look at photos of the home below.