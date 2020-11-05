6 More Hudson Valley Schools Close Due to COVID-19

Six schools across the Hudson Valley are now closed due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Monroe-Woodbury school officials confirmed a Monroe-Woodbury Middle School tested positive for COVID-19 late last week.

"As a result of last week’s confirmed middle school case and this subsequent case, approximately 20 MWMS staff members will be quarantined as of today. To allow for continuity of instruction, the middle school will remain fully remote for the remainder of the week, through Friday, November 6," Monroe-Woodbury Superintendent of Schools Elsie Rodriguez said in a letter to the community.

Rodriguez added contact tracing is complete and anyone in contact with the student should have already been contacted.

On Wednesday, Port Jervis school officials learned a staff member assigned to Anna S. Kuhl Elementary School reported a positive COVID-19 test result after another staff member at Anna S. Kuhl Elementary School and Hamilton Bicentennial Elementary School also reported positive COVID-19 results on Monday.

"Due to the high number of faculty and staff who have been mandated to quarantine at both Anna S. Kuhl Elementary School and Hamilton Bicentennial Elementary School, we have made a determination to pivot our schools to remote learning (Phase I of our Instructional Plan) through Friday, November 6, 2020. The data, updates on testing and consultation with the Department of Health will determine if this phase of remote learning will continue beyond Friday, " Port Jervis City School District Superintendent Mike Rydell said.

Also on Wednesday, the Goshen School District confirmed two members of the district tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School and C.J. Hooker Middle School will be closed for in-person learning until at least Monday.

On Monday, a staff member from Cahill Elementary School was designated positive for COVID-19, according to the Saugerties School District. A designated positive is an individual who has symptoms consistent with COVID -19 and has not received test results or an alternative diagnosis from the primary health care provider within 48 hours of initial symptoms.

"As a result of this designated positive case, 54 students and 10 staff members have been identified to be in proximate contact with this individual and are now mandated to remain home for 14 days from the last day of exposure," Saugerties School District Superintendent Kirk Reinhardt said.

Cahill Elementary School will be closed until Monday, Nov. 16