More Hudson Valley Schools Close Due to COVID-19 Exposure

Two more schools in the Hudson Valley announced temporary closures after exposure to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the Goshen School District announced to parents in an email that two members of the district tested positive for COVID-19. It is unclear if they are a student or faculty. The exposure occurred in Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School and C.J. Hooker Middle School.

Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School and C.J. Hooker Middle School will be closed for in-person learning on Thursday, November 5, and Friday, November 6. According to the announcement, the school will deep-clean and sanitize the entire building during the closure. Students at these two schools will switch to remote learning in the meantime. Remote learning for these two schools will only occur on November 5 and 6. In-person learning will resume on Monday, November 9, 2020.

According to the announcement sent from the Goshen School District Superintendent Daniel T. Connor, students and faculty who have come into contact with the people who tested positive for COVID-19 will be contacted. They will be contacted by either the school district or the Orange County Department of Health. From there, the information will be given for quarantine and other health-related instructions. Students who have been directed to self-quarantine will temporarily switch to remote learning. This will happen until they are cleared to return to campus.

Earlier this school year, multiple schools have closed across the area due to COVID-19 outbreaks. On October 1, 2020, we reported that George L. Cooke School in Monticello closed after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19. We reported on October 3, 2020, that students and/or faculty in Valley Central, Newburgh, Kingston, Washingtonville, and Monroe-Woodbury school districts had all tested positive for COVID-19.