Bicyclist Fatally Run Over By Hudson Valley School Bus

A bicyclist in the Hudson Valley was killed by a local school bus.

On Wednesday, around 2:15 p.m. members of the Kingston Police patrol division responded to a bus versus bicyclist crash at the intersection of Wilbur Avenue at Greenkill Avenue.

A school bus, Birnie Bus Company, was traveling northeast on Greenkill Avenue where a bicycle lane runs parallel on the right of the vehicular traffic lane.

The bus was in the process of making a right turn from Greenkill Avenue onto Wilbur Avenue when a bicycle traveling northeast on Greenkill Avenue in the bike lane passed through a stop sign meant for the bike lane and continued to travel into the side of the bus that was turning in front of him, police say.

The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, fell to the ground and was run over by the bus, according to the Kingston Police Department.

The bicyclist suffered serious internal injuries and succumbed to his injuries at the Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley Broadway Campus. Police have yet to identify the bicyclist buy say he is a 54-year-old man from Kingston.

The bus driver, a 43-year-old woman from Rosendale wasn't injured. She was the only person on the bus at the time of the accident, police say. No tickets were issued to the bus driver as police believe the bicyclist failed to yield the right of way.