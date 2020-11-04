2020 Marks 100 Years of Women’s Right to Vote

Elections can be a stressful time for all parties involved. As we gather our thoughts and ideas of what the world and future would be like with the candidate that we think would be suited for as President, we forget one thing. We forget that we actually can vote. It is an absolute honor and privilege that we have a voice and are able to personally vote for the next President of the United States.

2020 marks 100 years ago when women gained the right to vote, it’s so hard believe that a time existed where we couldn’t. Not only is it important to vote for every election but especially so for this year as a remembrance of the fearless women who used their voice to allow us ladies today to place our vote equally alongside men.

I’m always on the lookout for my next adventure and asked my sister where she thought would be a good spot to visit during these times. Thankfully, she suggested I check out the Women's Rights National Historical Park located in Seneca Falls. My mom and I decided to go on a road trip to this location. I have to say, my experience to this site was life changing.

I gained a completely different perspective, respect and knowledge about the incredible female figures that did everything in their power to make sure that women had a right to vote, were treated equally and were able to use their voice. If you aren’t able to visit there, I would suggest going to their website, Facebook page or Instagram account to take a virtual visit of this moving place.

In 1848, the first Women’s Right Convention was held at that specific location in Seneca Falls. Large groups of not only women but men as well joined this movement to help grant their voice. The idea behind this movement was to make sure that women and men were treated equally.

When I was leaving the Women’s Rights National Historical Park, I passed a woman wearing a very powerful message on her mask; I stopped and asked her where she purchased it from since I had to get one for myself. The mask read “1920-2020, 100 years of voting for women”. I stopped in my tracks and instantly said to myself, wow I never thought of voting like that, I am absolutely voting in honor of the women who made this possible.

I am by no means telling you to vote but just sharing my amazing experience learning about the courageous women who helped to give us a better place to live and I thank them for that! May we continue to remember and use our voices for the things we believe in as was once done before.