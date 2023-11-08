Unofficial 2023 Election Results For Hudson Valley, New York

There were a number of key local races across the Hudson Valley.

Here are unofficial election night results in the Hudson Valley.

Dutchess County Executive Race

Ulster County Executive

Democrat Jen Metzger ran unopposed in the race for Ulster County Executive. She'll receive her first full four-year term as the leader of Ulster County.

Metzger took over as Ulster County Executive when Pat Ryan was elected to Congress in New York's 18th congressional district.

Poughkeepsie Mayor Race

Democrat Yvonne Flowers will be the City of Poughkeepsie's next mayor. She received 75 percent of the vote, defeating Anthony LaRocca.

Flowers will be the City of Poughkeepsie's first African-American female mayor.

Kingston Mayor Race

Kingston reelected Mayor Steve Noble. The Democrat was re-elected to a third term.

Noble was challenged by Scott Denny who was a Democrat but ran on the Republican and conservative lines.

Newburgh Mayor Race

The City of Newburgh reelected Democratic Mayor Torrance Harvey.

Harvey defeated former city councilman John Guidice and independent Hael Stewart-Fisher.

Port Jervis Mayoral Race Too Close To Call

The race for mayor of Port Jervis may be too close to call right now. Republican Dominic Cicalese, the former Port Jervis Fire Department Chief leads Democrat Elizabeth Miller by about 55 race.

The race for Port Jervis Mayor may be decided by absentee ballots.

Yonkers Mayor Race

In Yonkers, Democratic Mayor Mike Spano has won an unprecedented fourth term.

Yonkers, New York is New York's fourth-largest city.

New Rochelle Mayor Race

It appears Democrat Yadira Ramos-Herbert is New Rochelle's next mayor. Ramos-Herbert will succeed the retiring Democrat Noam Bramson.

