Extended Hours for Absentee Ballot Applications in Kingston, NY

The very first election that I was able to vote in was the 2016 presidential election. At the time, it felt like a huge election, and I'm sure many people still think that now. In 2016; however, I was away in college. I was a freshman living in Albany with no car. It's not like I would've been easily able to come home and vote. I was glad that I was able to secure an absentee ballot for myself ahead of time.

Ulster County Offering Extended Hours for Absentee Ballot Applications

The Ulster County Board of Elections is offering extended office hours for voters who need to apply for an Absentee Ballot for the June 28th, 2022, Primary Election. You have through June 27th to apply in person to receive your ballot. The Ulster County Board of Elections is at 284 Wall St, Kingston, NY 12401. The application is also available to download on their website.

Now, if you're unable to pick up the absentee ballot yourself, there is an option for someone to pick it up on your behalf. They ask that you please note your "designated agent" on the application form.

The upcoming hours are:

On Tuesday, June 21st and Thursday, June 23rd, the Board of Elections will be open for extended hours from 9 AM to 8 PM

On Saturday, June 25th and Sunday, June 26th, the Board of Elections will be open for extended hours from 9 AM to 5 PM

[

Get our free mobile app

Early Voting Has Begun

Early Voting for the Primary Election started June 18th and runs through Sunday, June 26th. Any registered voter will be able to vote early at any conventual Early Voting Center. Upon arrival, you must check-in, and you will receive your ballot, just like any other election. Primary Elections are only for voters who belong to a political party where two or more candidates are seeking to become the General Election party nominee, which in this case includes all registered Democrats and Republicans for the June 28th Primary Election.

The Board of Elections will also be open from 6 AM to 9 PM on Tuesday, June 28th for any assistance in voting. For any questions, you can contact the Ulster County Board of Election at (845) 334-5470 or email them at absentees@co.ulster.ny.com.

Top Nine Hudson Valley Hotspots To Help Avoid 'I'm Bored' This Summer School is just about done for most of the Hudson Valley, let us help you avoid those words every parent never wants to hear....'i'm bored!'

Breakfast Lovers Will Adore These 10 Kingston, NY Spots These Kingston Breakfast Hot Spots were ranked via TripAdvisor. Would you agree with these rankings? What other locations should be on the list?