Snapshots From Sinterklaas
Rumors of parking issues didn't stop the Sinterklaas Festival attendees this weekend.
Sinterklaas went off without a hitch this weekend in Rhinebeck as they celebrated the old Dutch tradition with a lineup of events throughout the day, like the Samuel's Sweet Shop Annual Bear Beauty contest, and of course the parade!
If you weren't able to attend, we got some great snapshots of the mystical holiday festival. Take a look:
Hilarie Burton was on hand to judge the Bear Beauty Contest:
We're you at Sinterklass this weekend? Let's see those pictures!
