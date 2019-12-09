Snapshots From Sinterklaas

Chuck Merrihew

Rumors of parking issues didn't stop the Sinterklaas Festival attendees this weekend.

Sinterklaas went off without a hitch this weekend in Rhinebeck as they celebrated the old Dutch tradition with a lineup of events throughout the day, like the Samuel's Sweet Shop Annual Bear Beauty contest, and of course the parade!

If you weren't able to attend, we got some great snapshots of the mystical holiday festival. Take a look:

Chuck Merrihew
Chuck Merrihew

 

Hilarie Burton was on hand to judge the Bear Beauty Contest:

Crash-N-Burn Event Pix
Crash-N-Burn Event Pix
Crash-N-Burn Event Pix

We're you at Sinterklass this weekend? Let's see those pictures!

Listen to the Wakin' Up With CJ and Jess Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on The Wolf. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or The Wolf mobile app.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO

Filed Under: Holidays 2019, Hudson Valley, Rhinebeck New York, Samuel's Sweet Shop, Sinterklass
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top