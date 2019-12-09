Rumors of parking issues didn't stop the Sinterklaas Festival attendees this weekend.

Sinterklaas went off without a hitch this weekend in Rhinebeck as they celebrated the old Dutch tradition with a lineup of events throughout the day, like the Samuel's Sweet Shop Annual Bear Beauty contest, and of course the parade!

If you weren't able to attend, we got some great snapshots of the mystical holiday festival. Take a look:

Chuck Merrihew

Chuck Merrihew

Hilarie Burton was on hand to judge the Bear Beauty Contest:

Crash-N-Burn Event Pix

Crash-N-Burn Event Pix

Crash-N-Burn Event Pix

We're you at Sinterklass this weekend? Let's see those pictures!



Listen to the Wakin' Up With CJ and Jess Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM through your Wolf mobile app. Connect with The Wolf on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO