Smoky Skies Are Back In Upstate New York—Who’s At Risk

A thick haze and dangerous air quality returned to the Hudson Valley, and it could linger for days. Here’s what’s causing it and who’s most at risk.

Canadian wildfire smoke is causing hazardous breathing conditions in New York

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Returns To The Hudson Valley

Death Toll Rises To 6 As Redding Area Wildfire Spreads To 90,000 Acres Getty Images loading...

When I walked outside my apartment on Saturday, I was surprised that I smelled smoke in the air. It reminded me of a campfire, which can be a nice smell. But not as enjoyable when I was running or relaxing by the pool.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

I soon learned the reason. According to Hudson Valley weather expert, Ben Noll, Canadian wildfire "smoke returned to the Hudson Valley on Saturday."

The winds blew away from the region on Sunday afternoon, but northerly winds from Canada are expected to bring the smoke back to the Hudson Valley on Monday and remain until late in the week.

"Because of light winds, some smoke may stick around until at least Thursday, when a cold front will blow through the region," Noll wrote on Facebook.

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S. Getty Images loading...

Officials are warning those with young children and with respiratory illnesses to take precautions because of the smoky air.

Heat Wave, Then Cold Front In Hudson Valley

Canva Canva loading...

As for that cold front, that's going to come after yet another round of heat and humidity over the next few days.

Below are the highs and lows for the upcoming week.

Weather Outlook For Hudson Valley: July 28-August 3rd

Noll says expect it be "sticky and smokey" in the Hudson Valley until at least Thursday.

7 Illness You'll See This Fall In New York State These illnesses will be at their peak this fall all across New York. Gallery Credit: Canva

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me. Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman