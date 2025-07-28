Smoky Skies Are Back In Upstate New York—Who’s At Risk
A thick haze and dangerous air quality returned to the Hudson Valley, and it could linger for days. Here’s what’s causing it and who’s most at risk.
Canadian wildfire smoke is causing hazardous breathing conditions in New York
Canadian Wildfire Smoke Returns To The Hudson Valley
When I walked outside my apartment on Saturday, I was surprised that I smelled smoke in the air. It reminded me of a campfire, which can be a nice smell. But not as enjoyable when I was running or relaxing by the pool.
I soon learned the reason. According to Hudson Valley weather expert, Ben Noll, Canadian wildfire "smoke returned to the Hudson Valley on Saturday."
The winds blew away from the region on Sunday afternoon, but northerly winds from Canada are expected to bring the smoke back to the Hudson Valley on Monday and remain until late in the week.
"Because of light winds, some smoke may stick around until at least Thursday, when a cold front will blow through the region," Noll wrote on Facebook.
Officials are warning those with young children and with respiratory illnesses to take precautions because of the smoky air.
Heat Wave, Then Cold Front In Hudson Valley
As for that cold front, that's going to come after yet another round of heat and humidity over the next few days.
Below are the highs and lows for the upcoming week.
Weather Outlook For Hudson Valley: July 28-August 3rd
Noll says expect it be "sticky and smokey" in the Hudson Valley until at least Thursday.
