14-Year-Old Boy Skips School And Gets Murdered In Hudson Valley
A 14-year-old was killed during a school day. A man is accused of murder.
An arrest has been made after a 14-year-old was murdered in the lower Hudson Valley.
14-Year-Old Murdered In Westchester County, New York
On Thursday around 10:30 a.m., Mount Vernon police officers responded to the courtyard of the Levister Towers complex for a report of shots fired with a person struck.
Arriving officers found 14-year-old Zyaire Fernandez of Mount Vernon suffering from a gunshot wound.
"Mount Vernon Police Officers and Firefighters immediately began to aid the victim, who was then transported to Montefiore Mount Vernon Emergency Room. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the emergency room," the Mount Vernon Police Department stated in a press release.
Arrested Made In Murder Of Teen In Mount Vernon, New York
On Tuesday officials announced a 21-year-old man was arrested in connection to the teen's death.
Shortly after 1 a.m., Mount Vernon detectives and members of the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force located the alleged suspect, 21-year-old Tyrese Coghiel, and took him into custody.
“Together with the Mount Vernon Police Department and the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, we apprehended and charged the defendant with murder after he allegedly took a young life. My Office will seek justice for the victim while continuing to support the victim’s family and a community in mourning from this senseless gun violence," Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said.
21-Year-Old Charged With Murder
Coghiel was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.
Fernandez was killed in the courtyard of an apartment complex when he should have been at school.
Read More: New York State Police: Army Sergeant Killed Upstate New York Dad On New Year’s Day
It's not clear if the two knew each other, but officials note Coghiel has no criminal history.