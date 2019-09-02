Should You Block Employers & Coworkers From Social Media?

Yes, you should because your boss doesn't need to see how many White Claws you drink in one weekend.

Are you a social media butterfly? Maybe you've got a hobby that you're extremely proud of. Maybe you like to chronicle every meal you eat in the Hudson Valley with a filtered photo. Do you party every weekend and post a million selfies with your best duck face?

Whatever you use your Instagram or Facebook for do you allow your coworkers or even your boss in? It's on social media. It's not exactly private. What are people hiding?

According to a poll in Instagram, almost 70% of voters admitted to blocking coworkers from seeing certain posts on their social media page.

Do you hide posts? If so, why and what exactly do you not want the people you interact with every single day to see?

