Is It Our Duty to Help Earthworms Cross the Street?

It's time to do your part for the environment!

Don't call yourself an animal lover if you don't stop and help these little guys cross the road.

I'm aware that it's turtle crossing season.

We're so focused on the turtles that we never see to remember the worms. Who will think of the worms? We've had two days of rain here in the Hudson Valley and now that the drops have let up for a little bit we can now expect to see earthworms on the move.

Why the heck do we see so many worms inching around after a big storm? You can always find them on sidewalks and roads. I can't be the only person who has wondered this.

According to Scientific American, many experts believed that earthworms have always been so prevalent after a large rainfall because their tunnels were getting flooded. That might be one of the reasons. However, some researchers have found that Earthworms can actually live for several days while being submerged in water.

The Scientific American shares that these worms may be on the move because they could be in the process of migrating.

I know they don't seem so significant but the role of an Earthworm is very important. The holes an earthworm makes act as little pores for the earth. Carbon Dioxide the fills those pores to help the soil.

I know worms aren't as cute as turtles but they are equally as important.

Do what you can to safely help earthworms get to their destination.

