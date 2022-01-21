Shocking Videos, Transcripts Released in New York About Cuomo
We are sharing all the video and transcripts released regarding the investigation into Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment allegations. One top official says Cuomo asked an accuser to play strip poker.
On Thursday the Office of the Attorney General released the final set of videos, transcripts, and corresponding exhibits from the independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
On August 3, 2021, after nearly five months of investigating, the independent investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James released their report concerning the multiple allegations of sexual harassment by Cuomo.
Below are transcripts, exhibits, and video testimonies released. They include former Executive Chamber staff, outside advisors, and other witnesses:
- Peter Ajemian
- Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)
- Rich Azzopardi
- Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)
- Andrew Ball
- Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)
- Rich Bamberger
- Transcript
- Exhibits
- Stephanie Benton
- Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)
- Steve Cohen
- Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)
- Chris Cuomo
- Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)
- Alphonso David
- Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)
- Jill DesRosiers
- Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)
- David Dively
- Transcript
- Exhibits
- Beth Garvey
- Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)
- Linda Lacewell
- Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)
- Dani Lever
- Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)
- Judy Mogul
- Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)
- Maggie Moran
- Transcript
- Exhibits
- John Maggiore
- Transcript
- Exhibits
- Matt McGrath
- Transcript
- Exhibits
- Harold Moore
- Transcript
- Exhibits
- Jefrey Pollock
- Transcripts
- Exhibits
- Larry Schwartz
- Transcript
- Exhibits
- Lis Smith
- Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)
- Staffer # 5
- Transcript
- Exhibits
- Vincent Straface
- Transcript
- Exhibits
- Anonymous Staffer
- Transcript
- Exhibits
- Josh Vlasto
- Transcript
- Exhibits
- Video Testimony
- Michael Volforte
- Transcript
- Exhibits
- Annabel Walsh
- Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)
- Howard Zemsky
- Transcript
- Exhibits
