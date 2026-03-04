Shocking Map Shows Nuclear Bomb Destruction Across New York State
Experts have mapped out the "destruction zone" if a bomb hit the Empire State. The data for Upstate New York and the Hudson Valley is chilling.
Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed increased security measures across the state following the U.S. and Israel's attack on Iran.
Iran has promised to retaliate. That news has New Yorkers worried about a nuclear war.
According to Alex Wellerstein, a nuclear historian, who created "NUKEMAP," a nuclear weapon hitting New York State would cause "massive deaths."
Hudson Valley Post looked up Wellerstein's "NUKEMAP" to learn the estimated
deaths and injuries for a "Fat Man" bomb and a "W-78" bomb.
The "Fat Man" bomb was used by the United States on Japan during World War II. The W-78 bomb is about 20 times stronger than the Fat Man, officials say.
See the impacts on major hometowns in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Upstate New York.
New York Issues Tips To Prepare For Nuclear Attack
Last year, the FBI confirmed a "large-scale, multi-agency nuclear incident training exercise" in Upstate New York.
Before military actions against Iran, New York officials released emergency guidelines on how to prepare for a potential nuclear attack, emphasizing the importance of being informed despite the low likelihood of such an event.
The public service announcement encourages residents to take simple steps to ensure their safety and that of their families in the event of a nuclear incident.
