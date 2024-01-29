Severely Damaged Pipe Shuts Down Major Road In Hudson Valley

Drivers in the Hudson Valley had to deal with the closure of a major road that causes detours and delays for days.

A sewer pipe replacement project closed a major road in the Lower Hudson Valley for the entire weekend.

Rt. 303 Weekend Closure In Orangetown, Rockland County, New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Attention: Road Closure - Route 303

The closure of Route 303 to repair the severely damaged mainline pipe was between Erie Street and Orangeburg Road. Repairs started on Friday, January 26th around 8:00 p.m. and weren't scheduled to reopen until 5 a.m. on Monday, January 29th at 5:00 am.

ThinkStock ThinkStock loading...

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

"The road will be fully closed with no through traffic allowed. Detours will be posted and the road will be manned to allow local traffic into the area," officials stated in a press release. "Please obey all detour signs. Thank you for your patience and cooperation."

The Dining Room in Blauvelt, New York was one business worried that the road work would impact customers.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

"PSA -Route 303 will be closed from Orangeburg Road to Erie Street, Friday 8pm thru Monday 5 am. If you’re headed to us from NJ, please take Western Highway which runs parallel to 303. ⚠️#detour #roadclosure," The Dining Room stated on Facebook.

Video of repairs can be seen below:

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.