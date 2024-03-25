‘Severe Geomagnetic Storm ALERT’ Issued For New York State

A "Severe Geomagnetic Storm ALERT" was issued for New York State. What does this mean and what should you do?

On Sunday, a "Severe" Geomagnetic Storm ALERT was issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather.

"Severe" Geomagnetic Storm Alert issued In New York State

Hudson Valley Weather took to Facebook stating that an "X1.1 Solar Flare from the Sun and its associated Coronal Mass Ejection is resulting in a severe geomagnetic solar storm."

Gov. Kathy Hochul Responds To Alert

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul then took to social media to confirm she was "briefed on this storm and its potential impacts to New York."

"There have been no reported impacts to the electrical grid or radio communications," Hochul tweeted.

Hochul added more in a statement sent to Hudson Valley Post.

A G4 electromagnetic storm is currently occurring over much of the northern United States, including the State of New York. While there have been no reported disruptions to the electrical grid or radio communication, State personnel are actively monitoring and coordinating with industry stakeholders and the federal government.

What is a severe geomagnetic storm? What Are possible technology issues

The NOAA provided Hudson Valley Post with what this alert fully means.

Northern Lights Could Be Seen In New York State After Huge Geomagnetic Storm

