Serious Weather Warnings Issued For Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island

Weather experts are warning New Yorkers of the chance of severe weather, including the possibility of a tornado.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Lower Hudson Valley and other parts of downstate.

Heat Advisory For Rockland, Westchester, New York City, Long Island

The heat advisory is in effect for Rockland, Westchester and Nassau counties as well as all of New York City on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures," the National Weather Service states.

Peak Heat Index Over 100 Degrees

Peak Heat Index values in these areas could reach 100 to 103. Practice heat safety wherever you are, the National Weather Service warns.

A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.

Chance For Severe Weather: -Rockland-Westchester-Manhattan-Bronx-Staten Island-Brooklyn-Queens-Nassau-Queens

Forecasters believe there's also a "slight" chance of severe storms after 2 p.m. for those areas. Severe storms include the possibility of strong damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and even a tornado.

People with medical conditions are urged to stay indoors as much as possible today to avoid getting a heat-related illness.

