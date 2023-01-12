Secret Trick To Get Back Money From Airlines In New York State

Many New Yorkers may have lost out on money by not knowing this secret airline trick that's really hiding in plain sight.

Wednesday was an air-travel nightmare for thousands in New York State and millions across the United States.

Flights Grounded In New York State

Gales and Heavy Rain Threaten The Festive Getaway Getty Images loading...

Around 6 a.m. all domestic flight departures were paused until around 9 a.m. due to a system glitch.

This caused over 8,000 thousand delays and over a 1,000 cancellations

Reason For FAA Glitch That Canceled, Delayed Flights In New York

The FAA confirmed a corrupted file impacted the primary and backup Notice to Air Missions system. This system sends out vital information like flight hazards and real-time restrictions to pilots and air traffic controllers.

East Coast Blizzard Forces Cancellations Of Thousands Of Flights Nationwide Getty Images loading...

It's unclear what caused the glitch officials say there's no evidence it was caused by a cyber attack. However, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg adds nothing is being ruled out at this time.

Delays, Cancelations Continue In New York

The fallout from the corrupted file is still causing many delays and cancellations on Thursday. Airlines are hopeful everything will get back to normal later today.

New York State Residents Entitled To Cash Refund If Flight Is Cancelled or Badly Delayed

Travel experts are reminding all flyers that they are entitled to refunds if their flight is canceled or significantly delayed.

Lufthansa Cabin Crew Strike At Berlin Tegel Getty Images loading...

The U.S. Department of Transportation's website states you can be refunded for your ticket's total cost if there is a cancellation or "significant delay" and you choose not to travel.

"A consumer is entitled to a refund if the airline cancelled a flight, regardless of the reason, and the consumer chooses not to travel," the DOT states on its refund website. "A consumer is entitled to a refund if the airline made a significant schedule change and/or significantly delays a flight and the consumer chooses not to travel."

The DOT's website does not define what constitutes a “significant delay.”

"DOT has not specifically defined what constitutes a “significant delay.” Whether you are entitled to a refund depends on many factors – including the length of the delay, the length of the flight, and your particular circumstances. DOT determines whether you are entitled to a refund following a significant delay on a case-by-case basis," the DOT adds.

If you have experience issues it's recommended you file a complaint with your airline's website and request a full cash refund.

Gales and Heavy Rain Threaten The Festive Getaway Getty Images loading...

Travel experts say if you want a cash refund you can't settle for a travel voucher.

