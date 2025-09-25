Secret Service Warns Of Nightmare Threat In New York

A terrifying network of devices threatening New York was just dismantled by the Secret Service. Officials say the potential damage could have been massive.

The U.S. Secret Service reports that it has dismantled a massive network of electronic devices across New York.

U.S. Secret Service Shuts Down Major Threat Network Near New York City

Officials say this posed a threat to senior U.S. government officials, who represented an imminent threat to the agency’s protective operations.

Investigators discovered over 300 SIM servers and 100,000 SIM cards being used to carry out telecommunications-related attacks.

“The potential for disruption to our country’s telecommunications posed by this network of devices cannot be overstated,” said U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran.

What Could Have Happened

Officials say in addition to carrying out anonymous telephonic threats, the system could have disabled cell towers, enabled denial-of-service attacks, and allowed anonymous communication between nation-state actors and criminal enterprises.

"The U.S. Secret Service’s protective mission is all about prevention, and this investigation makes it clear to potential bad actors that imminent threats to our protectees will be immediately investigated, tracked down, and dismantled," Curran added.

The investigation remains ongoing.

