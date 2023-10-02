Secret Easy Way New York Residents Can Meet ‘Hollywood Heavy Hitters’

Do you want to be featured in a big-time movie? Almost every Hudson Valley resident can easily get cast and mingle with some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

A feature film that will be filming this fall in Upstate New York wants to hire Hudson Valley residents

Feature Film In Upstate New York Wants Hudson Valley Residents

The only thing casting directors are looking is where you live and your age, a wide age range.

All you need to get cast is to be between the ages of 7 and 80 and live in the Hudson Valley. Small speaking roles and featured background roles are available

"The Casting team for the feature film AFTER THIS DEATH is seeking anyone local to the Hudson Valley who is interested in being in a professional feature film," the Hudson Valley Film Commission wrote on Facebook. "Small speaking roles and featured background roles available for all ages 7-80!'

Unique Looks Encouraged

Casting directors are looking for people with "unique looks." No acting experience is required.

Background actors will be paid $208 a day while anyone cast for a speaking role will earn $781 per day!

Shooting In Kingston, Woodstock New York

Shooting is scheduled to take place in October and November. You'll most likely be used for one to two days.

Filming will take place in Ulster County locations like Kingston and Woodstock.

Hollywood Heavy Hitters Will Appear In The Film

The movie, AFTER THIS DEATH is the second feature film by director Lucio Castro.

While no names have been publicly released the film "stars several Hollywood heavy hitters," according to the Hudson Valley Film Commission.

