Second Peak Of The Flu Looms Over New York State

After hitting historic numbers, flu cases went down across New York State after the holidays.

However, flu cases are starting rise again nationwide.

CDC Reports Uptick in Flu Cases

Following a brief three-week decline, the CDC reports there's an uptick in new flu cases nationwide. Confirmed cases are up nearly 20 percent in the past week.

"Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated nationally and increased during Week 3 (of 2026) after three weeks of decreasing trends. Influenza A activity has remained stable while influenza B activity is increasing nationally," the CDC states.

Influenza A(H3N2) remains the dominant strain, and infections are growing in 13 states. Its mutations with a subclade K make it very contagious.

Second Peak Of Flu Looms

Officials warn that we are entering a "second peak" of the winter flu season.

"We are heading up a second peak of flu season,” Johns Hopkins University epidemiologist Caitlin Rivers said.

According to health experts, influenza B strains are typically more common during the second-half of the flu season. New data from the CDC shows an increase in influenza B across the nation.

Many Children Hospitalized With The Flu

Health officials warn that this flu season has seen a large number of children hospitalized.

There have already been 52 reported flu-associated pediatric deaths this season, along with high hospitalization rates for children.

About 90 percent of the children's deaths were from children who weren't fully vaccinated.

Anyone who has yet to receive a flu shot is being urged to do so. To find a clinic in your neighborhood, head to vaccines.gov.

Tips To Prevent The Flu

