Scammers With Violins At New York Supermarkets, Malls

WARNING: That beautiful music you hear outside your Hudson Valley supermarket or favorite store is likely part of a nationwide scam.

Police in the Hudson Valley are warning the public about a nationwide scam that has been spotted in many parts of the Hudson Valley and across New York State.

Nationwide Scam Spotted in Newburgh, Orange County, New York

On Father's Day, a Hudson Valley Post reader sent us a video of what they assumed was someone playing beautiful music from a violin outside of a supermarket in Newburgh, New York.

While the music may have sounded great, the music was actually coming from a speaker and not the alleged violinist. It's all part of a nationwide scam.

Around Black Friday, Hudson Valley Post reported about a scam spotted outside the Chester Mall. Scammers pretending to play violins are asking for money outside the Chester Mall, police say.

Violin Scam Spotted in Chester, New York

Scammers pretending to play violins are asking for money outside the Chester Mall.

In reality, these people aren't playing the violin; the music is coming from a speaker, police say.

Violin Scammers Spotted In Orange, Dutchess, Putnam Counties in Hudson Valley Plus Long Island & Central New York

Since our initial article, violin scammers have been spotted across the Hudson Valley, on Long Island and in Central New York.

Scammers With Violins at Hudson Valley, New York Supermarkets, Malls

