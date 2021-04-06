Scam Hits Dutchess County Fairgrounds

Over the course of a week we often come across a story or two that involves new ways that people are getting hacked or scammed. A huge social media hack happened just the other day and when it comes to scams, well another day anther scam.

This scam is targeted at folks that go from place to place selling things, places like swap meets and flea markets. These type of events are often held at locations all across the Hudson Valley this time of year and with COVID restrictions easing recently, we want to make sure you don't fall for this type of scam.

One place events that is home to many events over the years is the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck and according to their Facebook page, some vendors have reported to them that scammers are selling vendor spots at events that aren't taking place at the fairgrounds.

The social media post reads, "It has come to our attention that someone(or group) is posting fraudulent events and collecting vendors application monies." For example one comment left on their Facebook page explained that she was scammed, Barbra wrote, "Yeah they got me for a Christmas event using your name 😞."

We contacted our friend Vicki Imperati, who does just about everything at the fairgrounds for more information about the scam, and she told us that these scams were brought to their attention by a vendor who attempted to make a payment for a show at the fairgrounds and their bank rejected the payment and alerted the customer.

Vicki shard with us some good advice for any vendors, she said, "before paying any fees for an event at the fairgrounds, please be sure to confirm event is happening at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds. Our website has posted all events for this year, and our event tab on Facebook has each event in more detail."

Vicki also offered to answer any questions regarding events, simply call the fairgrounds anytime at 845-876-4000.

