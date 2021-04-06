They told us that we’d be able to start doing things by the summer of 2021, and it seems as though they were right. Whoever “they” are. This is some of the best news we've heard in quite a while. Live music is back in the Hudson Valley, and if there is one thing I've discovered during this pandemic, it's that the people in the Hudson Valley miss their live music.

The first rock festival of the summer has just been announced, and it looks like it’s going to be a great one. Clear your calendars now for July 2 - July 4 for the Summer Music Fest on the Farm 2021, at 939 Pulaski Highway in Goshen. It’s three days of outdoor fun, food and lots of live music.

The festival kicks off on Friday, July 2 from 5PM - 10PM, and includes food from Get Stoked wood fired pizza and live music with local favorites Iron Cobra. The fun continues on Saturday, July 3 from 11AM - 10PM with Big Ron's BBQ supplying the food and music by Sons of Hudson, 8th Grade Science and Tangent. The last day of the festival will be Sunday, July 4 from 11AM - 10PM with food from Big Ron's BBQ, and entertainment from The Bombsquad and Hillbilly Parade. Brotherhood, Sean the Prankster, games, competitions and hayrides will be featured all weekend long at the festival.

RV & Tent camping will also available. Advance ticket sales only, and tickets will not be available at the door. Children 5 and under are free. For more information, including prices to attend for one day, two days or the whole weekend, visit the Summer Music Fest 2021 website.

The A-Z of Hudson Valley Restaurants The Hudson Valley covers every type of cuisine, and letter, when it comes to restaurants.

5 Cool Things About Montgomery A tour of the Orange County town of Montgomery New York.

Crazy Cornwall Mansion Has Panoramic Hudson River Views Everyone dreams of a waterfront home, and you don't have to leave the Hudson Valley to get one.