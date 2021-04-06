Ulster County Sheriff Warns Hudson Valley About Amazon Scam

Is it just me or does it seem that scams are on the rise this Spring. I have receive a ridiculous amount of scam phone calls on my cell the last week or two. I saw today that supposedly Facebook lost users data to some scam and now apparently Amazon has a problem.

Being out on the internet and feeling connected to everything is great until you realize that all of this virtual conversation means you really don't know who is on the other end of a call, text or email. It is all enough for me to head off the grid for a while. I feel sorry for the legitimate person trying to find me because I most likely deleted your message without even reading it.

I say let's get back to real person contact. We may still have to wear a mask and socially distance but at least we will be present. In the meantime be smart about your online and texting contacts. A good rule is if you don't recognized it delete it and if it seems to good to be true chances are it's not true. Be careful out there and keep you eye out for the latest scam like the one the Ulster Sherriff reported on today with Amazon.

Earlier today (April 5,2021) the Ulster Sheriff posted on the Facebook page that a scam is going around. It involves someone calling you claiming to be from Amazon and saying there is a problem with your account. They tell you that there have been fraudulent charges on your account and that you need to give them information to clear it up.

The Facebook post include this information from consumer affairs

Consume Affairs advises:

· Be skeptical of email and phone calls from Amazon.

· Ignore unsolicited messages that ask for personal information.

· Ignore calls for immediate action.

· Beware of requests to pay via wire transfer, prepaid debit card or CashApp. · Report it to Amazon at stop-spoofing@amazon.com. NOTE: sending the suspicious email as an attachment is the best way for Amazon to track it.

Consumer Affairs can be reached at 845-340-3260.