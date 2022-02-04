Man Arrested in Saugerties, Wanted in NJ As Fugitive From Justice

A disturbance call at a Saugerties Motel resulted in a chase, eventual arrest, and an out-of-state warrant on a Fugitive From Justice suspect.

On Monday, January 31st, members of the Saugerties Police Department responded to a disturbance report at the Wenton Motel, 3127 Route 9W in the Town of Saugerties. The alleged perpetrator, identified as 30-year-old Christoper Rega, was uncooperative during questioning and then fled on foot from officers.

The Saugerties Police Department Officer took up the chase after Rega, who was reported to be heading south on Route 9W and ended up receiving assistance from a community member in apprehending the suspect. A local business owner, Brian Morris, of Rust-Free Motors at 2694 route 9W, noticed the chase in progress and ended up intervening and assisting with subduing the suspect. The police report indicates that Morris assisted the officer in getting Rega into police custody, as after he was caught, he was resisting the officer's effort to be handcuffed.

Rega was later processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and released on a police appearance ticket, however, ended up back in police custody. It was reported that a delayed warrant inquiry return on Rega revealed that he was a Fugitive From Justice and wanted on robbery charges in Bergan County, New Jersey.

Saugerties Police Department Detectives obtained information on Rega's whereabouts on February 1, 2022, and just before 2 pm he was taken into custody by Saugerties Police on the Fugitive From Justice warrant and arraigned in Ulster County Court. Rega is currently remanded to Ulster County Jail pending extradition to New Jersey.

