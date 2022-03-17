Thirty Plus Felony Charges for Saugerties Man Who Sexually Abused Minors

A 27-year-old Saugerties man has been arrested on multiple charges of sexually abusing children under the age of 13-years-old.

Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center Investigators have reported that following an investigation that began in late January regarding the sexual abuse of multiple females under the age of 13 in the town of Saugerties, they have arrested 27-year-old Benjamin A. Santiago of Ulster Avenue in Saugerties. Based on the investigation, allegations indicate that Santiago had sexually abused multiple children under the age of 13 on several occasions, and had photographed the abuse.

Santiago was charged with the felony charge of two counts of Sex Abuse in the first degree, and arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Court. While the investigation proceeded, Santiago was remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail.

Late last week, on March 10th, Santiago was indicted on more than 30 charges that include the following; one count of predatory sexual assault against a child, one count criminal sexual act in the first degree, two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, two counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree, three counts of use of a child in sexual performance, 19 counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child, and four counts of criminal contempt in the first degree.

Members of the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, Town of Saugerties Police Department, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Village of Ellenville Police Department, and Ulster County Child Protective Services make up the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center, who also received assistance from the Town of Saugerties Police Department with the investigation.

