“Sad Girl” Taylor Swift Releases Song Recorded in Columbia County

Fall just got a whole lot sadder in the Hudson Valley. Let me explain.

November should just be renamed November (Taylor's Version). For the last week, Swift has been dominating every music chart you could possibly think of after the re-release of her album Red (Taylor's Version).

On said album is a 10-minute version of her song All Too Well, which has now taken on a life of its own. The song, which is notoriously about Swift's 3-month whirlwind romance with actor Jake Gyllenhaal, was given the short film treatment in the Youtube released "All Too Well: The Short Film."

A little Hudson Valley history fact, Taylor and Jake visited Fishkill Farms back at the beginning of their relationship. And we're pretty sure when Taylor sings about "getting lost upstate" in All Too Well, she's talking about their little getaway to Hopewell Junction.

All Too Well is getting even more of a Hudson Valley twist as Swift has just released another version of the heartbreak anthem. On Wednesday, Swift announced the release of All Too Well (Taylor's Version) Sad Girl Autumn Version. What makes it so Hudson Valley themed? Well, it was recorded at Long Pond Studios in Hudson.

Taylor wrote on Instagram:

One of the saddest songs I’ve ever written just got sadder 🙃Drove up to Long Pond Studios to record All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version) with the besties @aarondessner@heyjonlow

(Side note, she's right. It's really, really sad. Not me crying to a 10-minute song I've already listened to 100 times...)

Swift has a little bit of history with the Hudson-based studio. She filmed her Disney + documentary "folklore: the long pond studio sessions" at the famed Columbia County studio.

Anyway, I'm gonna go cry and listen to All Too Well (Taylor's Version) (Sad Girl Autumn Version) while driving around Columbia County.

